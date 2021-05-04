Mrs. Frances Beville White

Frances Beville White of Meridian, MS, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Services are Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, with Bro. David Hopkins officiating with internment at New Albany City Cemetery in New Albany, MS at 4:00 p.m. She was born March 19, 1956 in New Albany, MS to Cleburne Beville and Barbara Dodds Beville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Frances graduated with honors from Provine High School of Jackson, attended Mississippi College, and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school, primarily middle school English, for over 20 years. For the last 8 years she served Congressman Gregg Harper and Congressman Michael Guest as a Special Assistant for Constituent Services. In addition to helping veterans and teaching hundreds of school children, she taught dozens of children in Bible Drill. She was a pastor’s wife with a sweet, servant’s heart who loved helping others and being with her family.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Dodds Beville; her grandfather, Bond Dodds; her beloved grandmother, Frances Dorman Dodds; her uncle, James F. Dodds and aunt, Kay Davis Dodds; and her first cousin, James L. (Sport) Dodds.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Dr. Carl M. White of Meridian; her beloved children: son Dr. David M. White and Elizabeth of Rankin County; son Dr. Daniel J. White and Ashley of Canton; daughter, Katie White Stark and Dr. Casey Stark of Slidell, LA; and six beloved grandchildren; Mary Frances White, Martha Kate White, Molly Stark, Max Stark, Carlye Stark, and Collins Stark. Also, two first cousins, Frank Dodds of New Albany, and Bill Dodds of Texas.

The family extends a very special thank you to Donna Rollins Watkins for her many months of loving care during Frances’ illness.

Pallbearers: David White, Daniel White, Casey Stark, Howard White, Johnny White, Pauleno Sandoval, Frank Dodds, and Bill Dodds. Honorary pallbearers: Max Stark, the Honorable Michael Guest, the Honorable Gregg Harper.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Frances White scholarship fund at Blue Mountain College.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

