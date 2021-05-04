Severe storms bring risk of wind and tornadoes on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday.

Tuesday Storm Impacts

A couple of tornadoes are possible, but damaging winds of 60-70 mph are the primary threat. Heavy rain can also cause localized flash flooding. Be sure to be weather aware on Tuesday.

Tuesday Storm Timing

A few showers or thunderstorms can form as early as 10 AM or 11 AM. Those storms will be isolated in nature, but they can quickly become severe. The main line of storms that will bring the primary severe weather threat will arrive between 2 PM and 4 PM. It will track from west to east across our area. The severe weather threat will diminish quickly between 5 PM and 7 PM, but areas of rain can linger through 10 PM.

After The Storms

Slight cooling will follow Tuesday’s storms. That cooling will be most noticeable in the mornings Tuesday through Friday. We’ll warm up on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the return of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Monday.

