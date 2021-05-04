Advertisement

State temporarily closing bridge in Newton County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a bridge on Highway 80 in Newton County Wednesday.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a bridge on Highway 80 in Newton County Wednesday.

The closure affects both directions of traffic on Hwy. 80 between Potterchitto Road and Wilbur Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so that bridge repairs can be made.

To avoid delays, drivers should plan an alternate route during that time frame.

Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

