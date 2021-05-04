Tuesday storms can bring damaging winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! A strong storm system will impact our area on our Tuesday. Plenty of instability in the atmosphere will lead to thunderstorms developing by the late morning and early afternoon. Storms that do develop will be able to strengthen into storms capable mainly of damaging straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph. If a few storms can develop out ahead of the main line of storms, then large hail and tornadoes will also be possible.

Temperatures are in the mid-70s to start our Tuesday, which is way above average for this time of year. A few showers and storms will be possible this morning, but severe storms are unlikely until 11 a.m. The severe weather threat will continue until about 8 p.m. High temperatures will warm through the 80s before storms begin to arrive. Make sure to stay weather aware today and be sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. A lingering shower or storm (non-severe) will be possible Wednesday morning, but most of us will stay dry on Wednesday.

We’ll be dry with comfortable conditions heading into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Morning lows will drop into the 50s during this time frame. High temperatures will return to the 80s by Friday. Scattered showers and storms will return by Sunday and Monday, but this activity will be more summer-like in nature. Storms will pop-up each afternoon and severe weather is unlikely.

