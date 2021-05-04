UWA to close early on May 4th due to severe weather possibility

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday because of potential severe weather. Because the University is currently in its final exam schedule, this closure affects the afternoon exam schedule. Faculty will administer exams to students in a mutually agreeable time and format by Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m.

Due to the unpredictability of severe weather, all University operations should cease at 2 p.m., with no classes meeting, no final exams given, and offices closed for the remainder of the afternoon. University Housing remains open, and Tiger Dining Services may operate under an abbreviated schedule, and any changes in meal service times will be communicated by Tiger Dining Services. This afternoon’s closure includes recreation, extracurriculars, and the Fitness Center on the bottom floor of the SUB. The bottom floor of the SUB is not to be used as a safe shelter. Should weather conditions prompt further changes in operations, announcements will be sent to area media, sent to all faculty, staff and students via UWA Alerts, the University’s emergency alert system, and posted on the University Web page at http://www.uwa.edu/weather. Students should consult these official outlets for announcements. All parties should closely monitor weather conditions and reports and use caution before traveling in inclement weather.

