Walmart and Sam’s Club are expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTOK) – Coronavirus immunizations are available to customers and associates in the more than 5,100 pharmacies at all Walmart and Sam’s Clubs. The nationwide initiative covers 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including the 85 pharmacies in Mississippi.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, providing convenient options for customers and associates to get protected against COVID-19. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Mississippi are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays.

Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Both sites are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue emphasizing vaccine access in locations that reach customers in vulnerable communities.

With the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the vaccine in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.

Appointments may be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart and Sam’s Club, click here.

