Boy Scouts building in Meridian suffers major storm damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The local Boy Scouts office has been headquartered at the same facility in North Hills for nine years and Executive Director Ken Kercheval says he’s never seen a storm like the one Tuesday afternoon.

“About that time I heard a loud tearing, ripping and the mashing of metal,” said Kercheval. “We kind of scurried and the more we moved down the hall, the louder it got because what it did was pick the roofing up and then just tore it completely off the who building so 52 hundred feet is exposed.”

The roof is a total loss but fortunately, the building is fully insured and Kerchevel is hoping to have the new roof up by the first of next week.

“From there, we’ll assess what we need to do. Really nothing on the inside other than cleaning it out can be done until we get a roof on.”

This is not the first experience the Boy Scouts have had with Mother Nature. In February of 2020, an EF-2 tornado swept through the Southeastern part of Lauderdale County and Camp Binachi sustained extensive damage.

“I mean I’m in church Wednesdays and Sundays and I’m in the bible every day you know.” Kercheval said with a laugh. “I kind of feel picked on but it’s Mother Nature you know. She’s a beast and you can’t stop her.”

Kercheval says while the rebuilding continues, he hopes the Boy Scouts office will temporarily relocate.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.