City of Meridian Arrest Report May 4, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LADARRELL C ROBERTS19773625 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGELO B COOLEY19791809 CENTRAL ST JACKSON, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
CORNELIUS C MILES1986200 23RD ST APT B157 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
ANTHONY J BROADWAY19935919 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROMEO HINTON19821610 13TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHASITY L WHITEHEAD19915209 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TYRANCE L MURRAY JR19981007 63RD PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
AMANDA R BURT1972706 LYNDALE ST CLINTON, MSSIMPLE ASSAULTSHOPLIFTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:26 AM on May 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

