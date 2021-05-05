City of Meridian Arrest Report May 4, 2021
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LADARRELL C ROBERTS
|1977
|3625 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANGELO B COOLEY
|1979
|1809 CENTRAL ST JACKSON, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|CORNELIUS C MILES
|1986
|200 23RD ST APT B157 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ANTHONY J BROADWAY
|1993
|5919 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ROMEO HINTON
|1982
|1610 13TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHASITY L WHITEHEAD
|1991
|5209 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TYRANCE L MURRAY JR
|1998
|1007 63RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AMANDA R BURT
|1972
|706 LYNDALE ST CLINTON, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULTSHOPLIFTING
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:26 AM on May 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.