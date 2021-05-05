Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ALME WALKER19821733 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DERRIN A PARKER19953013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LEAH M PARKER19723013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:27 AM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of 35th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:14 PM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:53 PM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

