City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2021
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALME WALKER
|1982
|1733 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DERRIN A PARKER
|1995
|3013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LEAH M PARKER
|1972
|3013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:27 AM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of 35th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:14 PM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:53 PM on May 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.