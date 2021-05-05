Clouds clear out after Tuesday’s wild storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Clouds are lingering around this morning, but those clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Other than a stray shower early, our Wednesday is set to be dry with high temperatures in the upper-70s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Thursday morning lows in the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine will be in store for Thursday as high temperatures once again climb into the upper-70s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, respectively. Morning lows look to remain in the 50s during this time frame. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered shower and storm chances are set to return on Sunday and last through at least Tuesday of next week. The best chance of seeing rain and storms will be on Monday. At this time, severe weather is not expected during this time frame.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.