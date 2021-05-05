Consumer Alert: Insurance customers at risk of being scammed
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A warning has been issued by Mississippi’s insurance commissioner that customers of Mississippi Farm Bureau could be targets of a potential scam.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said some customers have recently received a fraudulent letter and check purporting to be from Mississippi Farm Bureau. The heading of the letter reads “FUNDS / CHECK MANAGEMENT INSTRUCTION” and the instructions advise the recipient to send an email or text to a fraudulent email address or telephone number before depositing the check at the bank.
|Mississippi Farm Bureau is working to protect their customers’ security.
|The Company does not require preauthorization on company-issued checks. Anyone who receives a fraudulent letter or check such as the one described herein should immediately contact their local Farm Bureau insurance agent or adjuster. We also strongly recommend you notify the following:
• The Insurance Fraud Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department toll-free
at 1-800-562-2957;
• The Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau of the Mississippi Attorney General’s office toll-free at 1-888-528-5780;
• The National Insurance Crime Bureau toll-free at 1-800-TEL-NICB.
