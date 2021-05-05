Advertisement

Consumer Alert: Insurance customers at risk of being scammed

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A warning has been issued by Mississippi’s insurance commissioner that customers of Mississippi Farm Bureau could be targets of a potential scam.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said some customers have recently received a fraudulent letter and check purporting to be from Mississippi Farm Bureau. The heading of the letter reads “FUNDS / CHECK MANAGEMENT INSTRUCTION” and the instructions advise the recipient to send an email or text to a fraudulent email address or telephone number before depositing the check at the bank.

Mississippi Farm Bureau is working to protect their customers’ security.
The Company does not require preauthorization on company-issued checks. Anyone who receives a fraudulent letter or check such as the one described herein should immediately contact their local Farm Bureau insurance agent or adjuster. We also strongly recommend you notify the following:
• The Insurance Fraud Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department toll-free
at 1-800-562-2957;
• The Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau of the Mississippi Attorney General’s office toll-free at 1-888-528-5780;
• The National Insurance Crime Bureau toll-free at 1-800-TEL-NICB.
Media questions or interview requests should be directed to Mississippi Farm Bureau.

