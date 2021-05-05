COVID-19 in Mississippi: 218 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 218 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The latest report from MSDH shows 811,804 people are fully vaccinated, or roughly 25%, and 960,570, or about 30%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,728,258 doses have been administered in the state. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. See the vaccination numbers for the state and counties below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

