Curfew issued for Meridian

The storm damage-related curfew is in effect from 8 o’clock Tuesday night until 6 o’clock Wednesday morning
Downtown Meridian
Downtown Meridian(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland issued a curfew Tuesday after sever thunderstorms caused widespread damage across the city.

The curfew is in effect from eight o’clock tonight (Tuesday) until six o’clock Wednesday morning.

There are reports of numerous trees down and widespread power outages. There are also reports of some damage to homes, businesses and cars.

