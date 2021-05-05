Curfew issued for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland issued a curfew Tuesday after sever thunderstorms caused widespread damage across the city.

The curfew is in effect from eight o’clock tonight (Tuesday) until six o’clock Wednesday morning.

There are reports of numerous trees down and widespread power outages. There are also reports of some damage to homes, businesses and cars.

