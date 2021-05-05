Gas station canopy collapses on car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crews in the city of Meridian will assess damage Wednesday as reports continue to come in from the severe weather that swept the state Tuesday.

The damage at the Seafood Express gas station on Highway 39 is significant.

A canopy collapsed on one car Tuesday afternoon.

No one was in the car at the time. No injuries were reported.

First responders placed the several pieces of the canopy on the side of the gas station.

The gas station is blocked off with caution tape as of Wednesday morning.

Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens encourages people to reach out with any public property damage that the city can help repair. Call 601-484-6890 to report damage.

