MEMA issues preliminary damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that no fatalities were reported to the agency from severe weather in the state May 2 and May 4. There has been significant property damage to parts of Mississippi and it’s working with county EMA directors to complete damage assessments.

Based on initial assessments of the impacted areas, counties estimate that approximately 100 homes were damaged statewide as a result of the severe storms on May 4, 2021. However, as of this morning, only two counties had officially submitted preliminary damage reports to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

• Rankin – 4 homes affected

• Warren – 7 homes affected

MEMA anticipates more counties will submit official preliminary damage reports in the coming days, so these numbers are likely to change.. The city of Meridian is compiling its own numbers to report to the state. Meridian residents may call 601-484-6890 to report damage.



The National Weather Service has surveyed and confirmed a total of twelve tornadoes in the state May 2, 2021:

• Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

• Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

• Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph

• Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

• Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

• Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph

• Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

• Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

• Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph

• Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

• Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

• Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph



The following counties have submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather on May 2, 2021 to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

• Hinds – 24 homes affected

• Lee – 65 homes affected; 2 businesses affected

• Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

• Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected



*These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process.





Residents and business owners may self-report damage from the severe storms on May 2, 2021 and/or May 4, 2021 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting tool. If citizens have immediate unmet needs, they are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here. Click here to view drone video of storm damage in Yazoo County from the May 2 weather event.

