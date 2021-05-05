Advertisement

Meridian CAO Eddie Kelly announces resignation

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly announced Tuesday he will be resigning as the city’s CAO before Mayor Percy Bland’s last day in office on June 30.

Kelly told the Meridian City Council he plans to retire on May 21.

He began his job as CAO just one day after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Mississippi.

“To lead this city through the ups and downs and the turmoil that COVID created, was one of the things I was proud to be a part of,” said Kelly.

Kelly said he also enjoyed working on major development projects like the Threefoot Building and Sela Ward Parkway.

“He’s a top shelf guy. Of course, he has great leadership and management skills. He did it at Mississippi Power, and he did it the last 15 or 16 months here,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

Kelly said he now plans to spend more time with his 8-month-old grandson and also start his own company.

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens will serve as interim CAO until the end of Mayor Bland’s time in office.

