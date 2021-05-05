Meridian Public School District and Lauderdale County Public School District Closed Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District and the Lauderdale County Public School District campuses will be closed Wednesday, May 5.

Students and teachers with the Lauderdale County Public School District who are capable may continue with a distance learning day as previously scheduled.

Both districts are closing their campuses due to hazardous road conditions resulting from Tuesday afternoon’s intense thunderstorms.

