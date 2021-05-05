Meridian Public Schools makes decision about Thursday classes
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After surveying campuses, Meridian Public School District has decided that it is safe for most students and staff to return to campuses Thursday, May 6. However, both Oakland Heights Elementary and Marion Park will remain closed to students and staff Thursday due to power issues at each school.
|There is some specific information about a few of the campuses that parents and students need to know.
|Poplar Springs Elementary
Due to damage received to the sidewalk canopy on the Poplar Springs Drive entrance, please be aware that car riders will enter the parking lot on 29th Avenue for student drop-off and pick-up. Bus riders will continue to be dropped off and picked up at that location as well.
Please help us keep our little Pandas safe by using extreme caution during this time. We will have extra staff on hand to make sure this process runs as smoothly as possible. Remember that students should not exit the vehicle until a staff member has let them know it is safe to do so.
MPSD Middle Schools
Carver, Magnolia, and Northwest 8th graders will continue testing Thursday for ELA Part 1 and on Friday for Science as previously shared on our testing schedule. Our sixth and seventh graders continue with Distance Learning at home.
Meridian High School
MHS Students CURRENTLY enrolled in Biology should report to the 9th-Grade Academy for testing by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
All other students and staff should report as normal unless directed otherwise.
