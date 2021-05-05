Advertisement

Meridian Public Schools makes decision about Thursday classes

Meridian Public Schools will have classes Thursday except for Oakland Heights and Marion Park.
Meridian Public Schools will have classes Thursday except for Oakland Heights and Marion Park.(FSTOP123 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After surveying campuses, Meridian Public School District has decided that it is safe for most students and staff to return to campuses Thursday, May 6. However, both Oakland Heights Elementary and Marion Park will remain closed to students and staff Thursday due to power issues at each school.

There is some specific information about a few of the campuses that parents and students need to know.
Poplar Springs Elementary
Due to damage received to the sidewalk canopy on the Poplar Springs Drive entrance, please be aware that car riders will enter the parking lot on 29th Avenue for student drop-off and pick-up. Bus riders will continue to be dropped off and picked up at that location as well.
Please help us keep our little Pandas safe by using extreme caution during this time. We will have extra staff on hand to make sure this process runs as smoothly as possible. Remember that students should not exit the vehicle until a staff member has let them know it is safe to do so.

MPSD Middle Schools
Carver, Magnolia, and Northwest 8th graders will continue testing Thursday for ELA Part 1 and on Friday for Science as previously shared on our testing schedule. Our sixth and seventh graders continue with Distance Learning at home.

Meridian High School
MHS Students CURRENTLY enrolled in Biology should report to the 9th-Grade Academy for testing by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
All other students and staff should report as normal unless directed otherwise.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide

Latest News

Boy Scouts building in Meridian suffers major storm damage
Boy Scouts building in Meridian suffers major storm damage
Philadelphia homeowners start damage repair
Philadelphia homeowners start damage repair
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
MCC Eagles look to qualify for regional tournament
Wind blows trees onto houses, damages historic building in Clarke County
Wind blows trees onto houses, damages historic building in Clarke County