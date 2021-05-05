Meridian Public Schools makes decision about Thursday classes

Poplar Springs Elementary

Due to damage received to the sidewalk canopy on the Poplar Springs Drive entrance, please be aware that car riders will enter the parking lot on 29th Avenue for student drop-off and pick-up. Bus riders will continue to be dropped off and picked up at that location as well.

Please help us keep our little Pandas safe by using extreme caution during this time. We will have extra staff on hand to make sure this process runs as smoothly as possible. Remember that students should not exit the vehicle until a staff member has let them know it is safe to do so.



MPSD Middle Schools

Carver, Magnolia, and Northwest 8th graders will continue testing Thursday for ELA Part 1 and on Friday for Science as previously shared on our testing schedule. Our sixth and seventh graders continue with Distance Learning at home.



Meridian High School

MHS Students CURRENTLY enrolled in Biology should report to the 9th-Grade Academy for testing by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

All other students and staff should report as normal unless directed otherwise.