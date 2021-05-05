Advertisement

Mississippi Braves opening night postponed due to severe Tuesday storms

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves have postponed their opening night game due to severe weather which impacted the state Tuesday.

Opening Night between the Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will now be played on Wednesday, May 5, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is also First Responders Day which means that all first responders, military, veterans and healthcare workers can receive a complimentary ticket.

Tuesday’s canceled game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader featuring a pair of seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game are allowed to exchange them for any of the Braves’ remaining regular-season home games at the Trustmark Park box office.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, a driver who allegedly left...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed toddler
An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
A truck got stuck on the edge of an embankment in Meridian Monday afternoon.
Truck runs off road, stops in precarious spot

Latest News

Lamar's Collier McRae (left) and Miller Hodge are one of three teams competing for Lamar in...
Lamar tennis sending six to MAIS State Championship
Lamar tennis sending six to MAIS State Championship
Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
Kyle Busch celebrates birthday with win at Kansas Speedway
MHSAA softball playoffs continue