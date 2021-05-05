Mississippi Braves opening night postponed due to severe Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves have postponed their opening night game due to severe weather which impacted the state Tuesday.

Opening Night between the Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will now be played on Wednesday, May 5, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is also First Responders Day which means that all first responders, military, veterans and healthcare workers can receive a complimentary ticket.

Tuesday’s canceled game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader featuring a pair of seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game are allowed to exchange them for any of the Braves’ remaining regular-season home games at the Trustmark Park box office.

