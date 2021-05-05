Advertisement

Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.(Peloton via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full refund from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Wind, rain pound South amid flood fears and water rescues
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms

Latest News

A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Tens of thousands without power in Mississippi, Alabama
Lumber prices have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new home.
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring