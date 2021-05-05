Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, a driver who allegedly left...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed toddler
An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
A truck got stuck on the edge of an embankment in Meridian Monday afternoon.
Truck runs off road, stops in precarious spot

Latest News

Meridian CAO Eddie Kelly announces resignation
Meridian CAO Eddie Kelly announces resignation
Lamar tennis sending six to MAIS State Championship
Husband, wife found shot to death
Husband, wife found shot to death
Weather - May 4, 2021
Weather - May 4, 2021
Deadline approaching for general election voter registration
Deadline approaching for general election voter registration