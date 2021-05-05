Advertisement

Robert A. Peterson

Robert A. Peterson
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Memorial service for Robert A. Peterson will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Sahler officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.Mr. Robert A. Peterson, age 87, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his children; Lori Ellis (Mike), Cindy Kasper (Shawn), and Kevin Peterson; grandchildren, Kyle Wiggins (Brittany) and Parr Kasper; great-grandchildren, Maryl and Madi Wiggins; siblings, JoAnn Baugher and William “Bill” Peterson (LeeAnne); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.He was preceded in death by his wife Arla Peterson; parents, Parr and Florence Peterson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

