Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide

Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - New information has been released in a death investigation near the Russell community. Sheriff’s investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.

“Based on the evidence found at the crime scene, we believe that Frankie Sumrall shot William Sumrall and then turned the weapon on herself.” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Harper Road late Tuesday morning . Deputies then got another call right after the initial call about a man lying at the edge of a driveway who was unresponsive and bleeding. When deputies arrived on the scene, 65-year-old William Jerry Sumrall was found dead just yards away from his home.

“All indications are that the issue occurred at the back of the house on the back-porch area.” Said Sheriff Billy Sollie. “He ran approximately 30 yards from the house before he collapsed.”

Deputies quickly attempted to make contact with Sumrall’s ex-wife Frankie who lived with him, and with no response, forced entry into the home to find her deceased in the bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Sollie encourages those that are having trouble in relationships, or life in general, to reach out and speak to someone before making decisions that can potentially cost anyone a life.

“Don’t be scared, concerned or discouraged to reach out and ask for help if you’re having personal problems that are causing you to have anger issues and/or issues of self-destruction.”

About 1200 Americans die in murder-suicides each year. 9/10 murder-suicides involve a gun. The victim is often a relative or in a relationship with the shooter. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. The number is 1-800-273-8255

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the official causes of death.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

