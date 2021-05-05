Storms exit, cooler air arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather threat has ended. All watches and warnings have expired or been cancelled.

Rain has already ended for most of us. Any lingering rain will gradually fade to an end.

Reported Wind Gusts

Wind gusts as high as 75 mph were measured at the Neshoba County Emergency Operations Center in Philadelphia and 61 mph at Meridian Regional Airport. Trees and power lines are down, and the roads in Meridian are especially treacherous tonight as a result.

How Much Rain?

Meridian Regional Airport measured just over an inch of rain on Tuesday. Naval Air Station Meridian measured over an inch-and-a-half. Radar estimates as much as three inches of rain fell over parts of Newton and Neshoba counties, especially near Union, while up to around four inches of rain fell around Electric Mills in eastern Kemper County.

Our Next 24 Hours

Some spotty light showers are possible even after the biggest part of the rain ends tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with some thin spots developing amid the clouds. Low temperatures by morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday will start cloudy with a chance for a few spotty light showers. We’ll warm to near 70 degrees by noon, and the clouds will diminish through the afternoon. That lets the sun come out, but we’ll still only reach mid-to-upper 70s for high temperatures.

Looking Ahead

Dry and unseasonably cool weather will finish off this week for us. With sunny days and clear nights, afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Clouds will begin increasing Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will also start climbing, and we’ll warm back into the 80s Saturday and beyond. Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.