Advertisement

Sunshine returns with unseasonably cool end to the week

Temperatures will drop to unseasonably-low levels as the sun returns this week.
Temperatures will drop to unseasonably-low levels as the sun returns this week.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stormy weather will be back, but we will get a break from it that will last through Saturday.

This evening will be clear. We will cool from 70s to near 60 degrees by midnight. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight. The low temperature will be near 52 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees after a cool start.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Saturday will start cool and begin warming more in the afternoon. That’s when 80s return to our forecast. Humidity will begin increasing late Saturday and Sunday. That will set us up for our next rain maker.

We have two rain makers for the Sunday through Wednesday period. The first one will arrive Sunday night and bring rain through Monday. Monday afternoon will improve and dry out. Then another rain maker will arrive on Tuesday night and bring rain through Wednesday morning. While rain is possible each day between Sunday and Wednesday, rain will not fall the whole time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide