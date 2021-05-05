Sunshine returns with unseasonably cool end to the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stormy weather will be back, but we will get a break from it that will last through Saturday.

This evening will be clear. We will cool from 70s to near 60 degrees by midnight. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight. The low temperature will be near 52 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees after a cool start.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Saturday will start cool and begin warming more in the afternoon. That’s when 80s return to our forecast. Humidity will begin increasing late Saturday and Sunday. That will set us up for our next rain maker.

We have two rain makers for the Sunday through Wednesday period. The first one will arrive Sunday night and bring rain through Monday. Monday afternoon will improve and dry out. Then another rain maker will arrive on Tuesday night and bring rain through Wednesday morning. While rain is possible each day between Sunday and Wednesday, rain will not fall the whole time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.