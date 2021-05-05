Advertisement

Tens of thousands without power in Mississippi, Alabama

Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tens of thousands of people are without power in Mississippi and Alabama due to severe weather Tuesday that downed power lines across a wide area.

As of 10 a.m., Over 60,000 were out in Mississippi with over 53,000 without service in Alabama, according to poweroutage.us.

Lauderdale County, Miss, was hard hit. Over 20,000 lost service Tuesday evening.
The number stood at 2,320 for customers of EMEPA and 3,473 for Mississippi Power customers in the county Wednesday morning.

Over 1900 customers were out in Neshoba County. Almost half of Newton County was without power as 6,187 customers of four different providers were out of service.

Sumter County, Ala., had 1,529 customers without service Thursday.

Repair crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

