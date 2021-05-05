Advertisement

Wind blows trees onto houses, damages historic building in Clarke County

Old Burlington Mill partial collapse
Old Burlington Mill partial collapse(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three homes in Clarke County were damaged by trees from Tuesday’s severe storms, including one house in Enterprise that was nearly split in half. The tree came down when people were in the home, but thankfully, no one was injured there.

Trees and power lines were knocked down elsewhere across the county.

“The power companies, the road department, and the volunteer fire departments, everybody worked really well helping to clear the roads and do those things,” said Eddie Ivy, the director for the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency. “I know utility companies worked into the night restoring power as they could.”

Part of the historic Old Burlington Mill in Stonewall collapsed due to the powerful winds. That mill closed in 2002.
“The property owners have asked that people stay away from the area,” Ivy said. “They’ve got it roped off and everything for the safety of the public, because there is a part of the building that’s still unstable. So we ask everybody to stay out of that area.”

There were no injuries reported in the county from Tuesday’s storms.

“The first responders, law enforcement, fire, and EMS, everybody was out with the public works and the utility crews helping to make the community safer, and we really appreciate them stepping up and doing that,” Ivy said. “The volunteers in this county are second to none.”

Ivy said agencies have been contacted to try to help out the Enterprise family who had their house heavily damaged.

