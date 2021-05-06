Advertisement

A mild and sunny is in store for our Thursday

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the upper-40s to low-50s out there on our Thursday morning. We are off to a mostly clear start, and that will be the case as we head throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper-70s. A weak cold front will bring some clouds tonight and maybe a brief shower north of I-20 during the overnight hours. We look to see clear skies by Friday morning, with high temperatures in the low-70s. A bit cooler than Thursday thanks to that cold front.

We are going to be dry on Friday, Saturday, and most of the day on Sunday. Rain and storm chances will begin to increase as we head into Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the low-80s on Saturday and then the mid-80s on Sunday. Rain and storms will stick around on Monday, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures on Monday will be right around 80 degrees.

We’ll see scattered storm chances continuing into our day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will stay in the 60s during this time frame, but afternoon high temperatures look to only climb into the mid-70s. At this point, severe weather is not expected as we head into next week, but daily rain chances could lead to some flooding concerns. The threat of flooding will have to monitored as we get closer to next week.

