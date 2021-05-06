Alabama House passes medical marijuana bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House chamber passed the medical marijuana bill Thursday. The Senate had already approved the medical marijuana bill, however, the House made some changes to it. The Senate still would need to agree with those House changes before it goes to the governor’s desk.

The chamber debated the bill for about nine hours earlier this week, but lawmakers were required to stop debate for the legislative day at midnight. The bill would make marijuana legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy.

“I’ve seen enough suffering for 10 lifetimes, and this is a way we can help some people,” said Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, who passionately urged state lawmakers to support the proposal. He handled the proposal in the House.

Several Republicans and Democrats shared personal testimonies about how medical marijuana has helped or could have helped someone they know. “I can’t understand how people can come down here and basically tell folks how to treat their dying loved ones,” said Rep. Ralph Howard, D-Greensboro. “Who am I to tell you how to treat a sick relative?”



The bill requires a doctor to sign off that the patient has a condition that qualifies under the law.



Patients would be required to hold a special card saying they are clear to use marijuana for medical purposes. That card could cost as much as $65.



But many Republicans filibustered the medical marijuana bill until almost midnight Tuesday over concerns the drug could be misused.



“I’m scared to death for this,” said Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Pike Road. “And I just want to make sure it will not be a gateway.”

