Annie Ruth Lancaster Tew

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Annie Ruth Lancaster Tew, 81, of York will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Tew passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sumter Health & Rehabilitation in York. She was born November 16, 1939, in Cuba, Alabama, to John Robert Lancaster and Velma Esther Kiker Lancaster.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Faye Tew Lamalie (Mark) of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; sisters, Mary Jewel Lancaster Rumley of York; Mildred Annette Lancaster Simmons of Mobile; sister-in-law, Ruth Tew of York; six grandchildren, LaFawnda Wright, Courtney Wright, Brandy Wedgworth, Carl Radcliffe, Justin Radcliffe, Mary Fayth Radcliffe; 12 great-grandchildren; nephews, Chad Tew, Christopher Lancaster, John Lancaster, Alan Rumley, and Jeff Simmons; and nieces, Judy Phillips and Shirley Bowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Lancaster, Jr. and Velma Esther Kiker Lancaster; husband, Vernon H. Tew; son, John Paul Tew; daughter, Julie Ann Towberman; brother, Chris Lancaster; sister, Jeanette Lancaster.

Pallbearers: Danny Wright, Carl Radcliffe, Justin Radcliffe, Danny Curtis, Curtis Wright, and Eric Bedwell.

Honorary Pallbearers: Shannon Bedwell

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Siloam Baptist Church, the Baptist Children’s Home, or charity of your choice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

