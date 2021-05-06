City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DOROTHY DUNNIGAN
|1989
|565 B DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JERMAINE D COLE
|1981
|1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|JASON M BUSBY
|1982
|2342 CRABAPPLE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:48 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:18 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:51 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.