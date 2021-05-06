City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:48 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:18 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:51 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.