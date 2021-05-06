Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DOROTHY DUNNIGAN1989565 B DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JERMAINE D COLE19811906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN THE CITY
JASON M BUSBY19822342 CRABAPPLE DR MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:48 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 14th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:07 AM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:18 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:51 PM on May 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

