COVID-19 in Mississippi: 214 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(CDC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest MSDH report shows 811,804 people are fully vaccinated and 1,728,258 doses have been administered in total. Find vaccine providers in Mississippi below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

