Emergency and Disaster Declaration in Newton County

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Board of Supervisors entered a Declaration for a State of Emergency and Disaster after several areas were hit with substantial damage Tuesday.

The declaration is put in place for health and safety reasons. Public officials will be allowed to go on private properties to assist in the removal of debris.

Senator Tyler McCaughn says the declaration will help people get back to their day-to-day lives.

“Across the county and across the city, along with Union and Decatur, both took substantial damage. I believe other places in East Mississippi did.” McCaughn said. “But this is to allow these municipalities to go and assist. The damage has gotten severe. There are people who cannot even get out of their driveway with their own vehicles. So, this is to assist in getting them out and allowing them to get to any appointments.”

McCaughn says power companies are working hard to get power restored for everyone in Newton County.

Kitt Silva believes it will take days for her power to turn back on following Tuesday’s disastrous weather.

A massive tree collapsed through Silva’s roof during Tuesday’s storms. She says no one was injured but this is something her kids will never forget.

“Branches started to kind of skip over our roof and then all of a sudden the tree just hit.” Silva said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Silva is waiting on a tree service to safely remove the tree from the power line. Until then, she and her family will have to live without electricity.

" It’s just so-- it’s draining. It is emotionally exhausting. It is physically exhausting,” Silva said, “But it could’ve been so much worse.”

