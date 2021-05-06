Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 6, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
The Meridian Public School District and the Lauderdale County Public School District campuses...
Meridian Public School District and Lauderdale County Public School District Closed Wednesday
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2021
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 5, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 4, 2021