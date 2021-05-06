MCC baseball enters postseason on hot streak

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hitting your stride is what every team wants heading into the playoffs, and that’s exactly what Meridian Community College baseball is experiencing.

After starting off the season on a six-game winning streak, the Eagles finished the regular season even hotter, winning eight of their last nine matchups.

“It’s always good to have a winning streak in baseball,” third baseman and former West Lauderdale Knight Braden Luke said. “Having a winning streak going into the playoffs keeps your confidence up and helps you maintain that high level of play.”

The 10th-ranked Eagles will need to keep their high level of play going on Friday. They host Copiah Lincoln Community College best-of-three series with the winner advancing on to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

Head Coach Dillon Sudduth said the team isn’t focused on the fact that a series loss means the season is over. The Eagles are treating it like a normal, regular season series and are doing all they can to be ready.

“We just have to continue to get better every single day. That’s all we can control,” Coach Sudduth said. “We can’t make it bigger than it is...just have to take it one pitch at a time.”

One positive for both squads is that they faced twice in the regular season, which MCC taking three out of four games. Across all four matchups, the Eagles outscored the Wolves 30-13.

While there is some security in the fact MCC played well against Co-Lin in the regular season, the Eagles know this series could turn out completely different.

“We have to make sure we’re playing against the game and not the opponent,” Coach Sudduth said. “We played them four times and yeah we beat them three times, but they did get us once and in our sport, anybody can beat anybody.”

Offense is where the Eagles thrive. They enter postseason play hitting .352 with 49 home runs and 344 runs scored. The leaders of the offense include Banks Tolley and Luke, who both are batting over .400 with close to 50 RBIs a piece.

Luke, who is in his first season for the Eagles, said he can tell how much he’s improved in hitting as the season’s progressed.

“Getting the at bats has helped,” said Luke, who bats second for the Eagles. “With how many innings we play you can 0 for a game and then get two or three hits to save a series, and that has accumulated for me over how many games we’ve played.”

Alec Sparks will take the mound for MCC on Friday while Christian Jones will start game two on Saturday.

Jones is confident in the bullpen heading into the playoffs but recognizes there are some things they still need to tighten up as a unit.

“We have to eliminate the big innings and eliminate the walks,” Jones said. “We can’t give them anything for free. We need to make them earn it.”

Friday’s matchup against Co-Lin is slated for 7:00 pm at Scaggs Field. Game two will begin Saturday at 2:00 pm with game three, if necessary, following after.

