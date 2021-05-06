MEMA storm report update

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency updated its damage report for severe weather that happened May 2 and May 4. No fatalities have yet been tied to the storms but there has been widespread damage from high winds.

The following counties have submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather May 4 and others are expected to do so: • Hinds – 113 homes affected; 6 businesses affected

• Leake – 21 homes affected; 9 businesses affected

• Rankin – 7 homes affected

• Newton – 5 homes affected; 3businesses affected

• Warren – 6 homes affected

• Yazoo – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Jackson has confirmed 3 tornadoes in Mississippi from the May 4 severe weather.

1. Rankin County: EF-1 (90 mph)

2. Hinds/Rankin County: EF-1 (110 mph)

3. Warren County: EF-1 (105 mph) *this tornado formed in Louisiana and crossed the state line into Mississippi*

As of Thursday morning, a total of 15 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state during the May 2 severe weather.

NWS Jackson confirmed 11 tornadoes:

1. Hinds County (Terry/Byram): EF-1 (105 mph)

2. Yazoo County (Yazoo City) EF-1 (110 mph)

3. Madison County: EF-1 (95 mph)

4. Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 (100 mph)

5. Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 (85 mph)

6. Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 (110 mph)

7. Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 (115 mph)

8. Jefferson/Claiborne County: EF-1 (105 mph)

9. Attala County: EF-1 (90 mph)

10. Leake County: EF-0 (80 mph)

11. Choctaw County: EF-0 (80 mph)

NWS Memphis confirmed 4 tornadoes:

1. Calhoun County: EF-1 (90 mph)

2. Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 (90 mph)

3. Lee County (Tupelo): EF-1 (100 mph)

4. Lee/Itawamba county: EF-0 (75 mph)

The following counties have submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather May 2 to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

• Calhoun – 43 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 2 public bridges affected

• Hinds – 24 homes affected

• Lee – 76 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 1 public building affected

• Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

• Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected; 1 public road affected



All numbers are preliminary and could change.

People and business owners may self-report damage from the severe storms May 2 and/or May 4 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting Tool. Contact county emergency management agencies. A list of county emergency management agencies may be found here.

