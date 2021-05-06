MEMA storm report update
Published: May. 6, 2021
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency updated its damage report for severe weather that happened May 2 and May 4. No fatalities have yet been tied to the storms but there has been widespread damage from high winds.
|The following counties have submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather May 4 and others are expected to do so:
|• Hinds – 113 homes affected; 6 businesses affected
• Leake – 21 homes affected; 9 businesses affected
• Rankin – 7 homes affected
• Newton – 5 homes affected; 3businesses affected
• Warren – 6 homes affected
• Yazoo – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Jackson has confirmed 3 tornadoes in Mississippi from the May 4 severe weather.
1. Rankin County: EF-1 (90 mph)
2. Hinds/Rankin County: EF-1 (110 mph)
3. Warren County: EF-1 (105 mph) *this tornado formed in Louisiana and crossed the state line into Mississippi*
As of Thursday morning, a total of 15 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state during the May 2 severe weather.
NWS Jackson confirmed 11 tornadoes:
1. Hinds County (Terry/Byram): EF-1 (105 mph)
2. Yazoo County (Yazoo City) EF-1 (110 mph)
3. Madison County: EF-1 (95 mph)
4. Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 (100 mph)
5. Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 (85 mph)
6. Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 (110 mph)
7. Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 (115 mph)
8. Jefferson/Claiborne County: EF-1 (105 mph)
9. Attala County: EF-1 (90 mph)
10. Leake County: EF-0 (80 mph)
11. Choctaw County: EF-0 (80 mph)
NWS Memphis confirmed 4 tornadoes:
1. Calhoun County: EF-1 (90 mph)
2. Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 (90 mph)
3. Lee County (Tupelo): EF-1 (100 mph)
4. Lee/Itawamba county: EF-0 (75 mph)
The following counties have submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather May 2 to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:
• Calhoun – 43 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 2 public bridges affected
• Hinds – 24 homes affected
• Lee – 76 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 1 public building affected
• Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected
• Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected; 1 public road affected
All numbers are preliminary and could change.
People and business owners may self-report damage from the severe storms May 2 and/or May 4 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting Tool. Contact county emergency management agencies. A list of county emergency management agencies may be found here.
