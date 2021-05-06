Most Lauderdale Co. schools will be open Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District will have in-person classes Thursday, except possibly for the Clarkdale campus, which is still being affected by power outages.

Northeast, Southeast and West Lauderdale campuses will have their normal hours May 6. A decision about Clarkdale will be made by 5 a.m. Clarkdale staff will report regardless of the decision made about student attendance.

Some roads may not be operable so bus delays can be expected. Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said teachers and administrators will be mindful that some families are still without power.

