Advertisement

Most Lauderdale Co. schools will be open Thursday

A decision about Clarkdale will be made by 5 a.m.
Lauderdale County Schools
Lauderdale County Schools
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District will have in-person classes Thursday, except possibly for the Clarkdale campus, which is still being affected by power outages.

Northeast, Southeast and West Lauderdale campuses will have their normal hours May 6. A decision about Clarkdale will be made by 5 a.m. Clarkdale staff will report regardless of the decision made about student attendance.

Some roads may not be operable so bus delays can be expected. Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said teachers and administrators will be mindful that some families are still without power.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide

Latest News

Newton County took a direct hit from a line of severe thunderstorms May 4.
Newton County homeowners recover from storm
Tree through home on 48th avenue.
Families pick up the pieces following Tuesday’s storm
Boy Scouts building in Meridian suffers major storm damage
Boy Scouts building in Meridian suffers major storm damage
Philadelphia homeowners start damage repair
Philadelphia homeowners start damage repair