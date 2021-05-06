Newton County Academy tennis crowned private school state champions

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy tennis is bringing home some important hardware with them from Vicksburg.

Congratulations to NCA Tennis!🎾

Boys Team MAIS AA State Champions!

Girls Team MAIS AA State Runner up! pic.twitter.com/kbcNZYrqtv — NCA Athletics (@nca_athletics) May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, NCA’s boys tennis team won the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools AA State Title.

Both boys doubles teams (Jamie Chapman/Taylor Burt & Zander Meeks/Reed Terrell) won state championships while Cory Smith won the boys singles title.

The girls team finished as runner-up with both girls doubles teams (Belle/Lily Hollingsworth & Caden Alexander/Ayden McDill) winning individual state championships.

Congratulations to the Generals!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.