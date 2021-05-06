Newton County Academy tennis crowned private school state champions
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy tennis is bringing home some important hardware with them from Vicksburg.
On Wednesday, NCA’s boys tennis team won the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools AA State Title.
Both boys doubles teams (Jamie Chapman/Taylor Burt & Zander Meeks/Reed Terrell) won state championships while Cory Smith won the boys singles title.
The girls team finished as runner-up with both girls doubles teams (Belle/Lily Hollingsworth & Caden Alexander/Ayden McDill) winning individual state championships.
Congratulations to the Generals!
