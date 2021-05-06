Advertisement

Newton County Academy tennis crowned private school state champions

2021 Newton County Academy tennis team
2021 Newton County Academy tennis team(NCA Athletics)
By Ellie French
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy tennis is bringing home some important hardware with them from Vicksburg.

On Wednesday, NCA’s boys tennis team won the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools AA State Title.

Both boys doubles teams (Jamie Chapman/Taylor Burt & Zander Meeks/Reed Terrell) won state championships while Cory Smith won the boys singles title.

The girls team finished as runner-up with both girls doubles teams (Belle/Lily Hollingsworth & Caden Alexander/Ayden McDill) winning individual state championships.

Congratulations to the Generals!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
May 4, 2021, storms downed trees and powers lines, knocking out power to thousands of...
Meridian to assess damage from severe weather
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms

Latest News

MCC holds practice ahead of its Regional Qualifier against Co-Lin
MCC baseball enters postseason on hot streak
MCC Eagles look to qualify for regional tournament
The IOC said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel...
Olympics ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for political demonstrations
Lamar's Collier McRae (left) and Miller Hodge are one of three teams competing for Lamar in...
Lamar tennis sending six to MAIS State Championship