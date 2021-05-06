Newton County homeowners recover from storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County took a direct hit from a line of severe thunderstorms on May 4. Shattered windows, downed powerlines, and toppled trees are some of the damages caused.

“Just looked out and you could see the sheets of the water just coming down as the wind was blowing out through there. The window just started moving and then all of a sudden it was gone, blew it out,” said Graham Insurance and Corporate owner, James Graham.

Thousands are still without power.

“We don’t have a generator and our freezers are actually defrosting so in order not to lose food were trying to move that food to other locations. you know so that we’re not going to lose that food since our freezers are actually full,” said Newton resident, Danette Berry.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and several volunteer groups are working with homeowners and business owners to help clear storm debris. We talked to one storm victim who described the terrifying moments when the storm hit.

“All of a sudden the wind went to blowing really hard and trees went to fallen and limbs blowing and debris in the air and everyone went to hollering tornado, tornado so we all jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the store and took shelter inside the store. We stayed there for about an hour until everything kind of calmed down,” said Newton resident, Mary Norman.

An actual tornado wasn’t reported in Newton County, but the damage caused by straight-line winds can be just as bad.

“The roof is all caved in and my sons’ bedroom. It went clear through the roof and the ceiling and everything, it’s all. It ruined his bed and the floor and everything. We’re sleeping in the living room, on the couch and my recliner and stuff like that. Both bedrooms are destroyed so we have to get the roof covered up and whenever he can get someone in, they’re going to have to redo the whole roof,” said Newton resident, James Gailey.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will do damage assessments in the upcoming days.

“I’m thankful for all the crews that are out there and been out there over all the nights and please be patient with those people. They’re out there doing the best they can. They haven’t seen their families or even been home at their own homes to see what kind of damage they took there,” said Senator Tyler McCaughn.

This is the second, weather-related disaster folks in Newton County have had to deal with this year. The February ice storm crippled the community and caused major damage.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.