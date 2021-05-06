Production Assistant (part-time)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV is looking for a Part Time Production Assistant. This person is vital to live newscast production and operate studio cameras, teleprompter systems, graphics, and audio. This staffer will shoot news and sports stories with field cameras and edit for newscasts. Good writing skills a plus.

Requirements:

· TV or radio experience is preferred.

· Photo or video experience is helpful.

· Flexible schedule is required, including nights, early morning, and weekends.

· Needs to be organized, proactive, show initiative, good computer skills and communication skills.

· Keen eye for detail

· Ability to work under pressure and follow strict deadlines.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

· Excellent Communication Skills

· Strong work ethic, and a positive attitude

· Complete all assigned tasks and functions independently

· Learn and understand required software and systems, strong computer knowledge preferred

· Problem-solver

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: Immediately

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.