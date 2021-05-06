Advertisement

Shooting at Highway Village Apartments

Shooting at Highway Village.
Shooting at Highway Village.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are wounded after a shootout at the Highway Village Apartments on Front Street Tuesday.

Sergeant Rochester Anderson says a possible victim and suspect have both been interviewed by the Meridian Police Department.

Anderson says the shooting may have happened due to a deal over a gun.

The injuries were not life-threatening. The victim has an upper thigh gun wound. The suspect was shot in the left shoulder.

The incident is still under investigation.

