Shooting at Highway Village Apartments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are wounded after a shootout at the Highway Village Apartments on Front Street Tuesday.

Sergeant Rochester Anderson says a possible victim and suspect have both been interviewed by the Meridian Police Department.

Anderson says the shooting may have happened due to a deal over a gun.

The injuries were not life-threatening. The victim has an upper thigh gun wound. The suspect was shot in the left shoulder.

The incident is still under investigation.

