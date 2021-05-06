Storm clean-up continues in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The area of Meridian around 29th Avenue and 25th Street was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms. Barbara Holscher was at her home when she heard a loud and terrifying crash.

“It’s just really scary, I mean really, really scary. And then to come out and see this tree, this huge 80 or 100 year old tree across the road when nobody could get in or out. It’s scary,” Holscher said.

The tree that fell only missed Holscher’s car by 6 feet.

“I was praying to spare my house and my car from whatever was coming or happening with all the winds and everything, and thank the Lord, he did,” Holscher said.

When we spoke to Holscher around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, her power remained out. Despite the loss of power, she is thankful for the linemen and their hard work.

“I’m just blessed that nothing else really happened, and I know this happens a lot with power outages, but I am real anxious for them to get back and put the power on like everyone else would be,” Holscher said. “I grew up in New Orleans and I’m used to hurricanes, but not this, I have never lived through anything like this.”

