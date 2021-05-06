Advertisement

UWA will celebrate 700-plus graduates Saturday

The University of West Alabama
The University of West Alabama(WTOK)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More than 700 graduates are expected to take part in commencement ceremonies this Saturday at the University of West Alabama.

The ceremony will be different from others in the past, with changes made to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Another big difference will be the event is taking part at Tiger Stadium, the first outdoor graduation for UWA in over 20 years.

“We chose to do it this way because of COVID. It presents the safest way we can have it.,” said Dr. Tina Jones, Commencement Chairman at UWA. “We also had ongoing construction projects that limited our space so this is perfect. We’re excited about having it outdoor on the football stadium in the nice, fresh air in Spring time.”

“We’ve limited the amount of guests that can attend per student but at least we’re having it,” said Dr. Ken Tucker, UWA President. “We’re marching and the students’ family will be there to celebrate with them. We’re just really, really proud to be able to do this face to face.”

The ceremony begins at 10:30 Saturday at Tiger Stadium and will stream live on the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale...
Husband, wife found shot to death
Downtown Meridian
Curfew issued for Meridian
The Meridian Public School District and the Lauderdale County Public School District campuses...
Meridian Public School District and Lauderdale County Public School District Closed Wednesday
Power pole snapped in Newton County from May 4, 2021, storms
Viewer submitted images from May 4 storms

Latest News

Tree down in Meridian
Storm clean-up continues in Meridian
Members of the NTSB arrived at the crash site in Hattiesburg Thursday morning to begin their...
Hattiesburg, NTSB officials discuss deadly Tuesday night plane crash
Storms brought down trees and power lines during severe weather the first week of May.
MEMA storm report update
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 23...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 214 new cases reported Thursday