UWA will celebrate 700-plus graduates Saturday

More than 700 graduates are expected to take part in commencement ceremonies this Saturday at the University of West Alabama.

The ceremony will be different from others in the past, with changes made to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Another big difference will be the event is taking part at Tiger Stadium, the first outdoor graduation for UWA in over 20 years.

“We chose to do it this way because of COVID. It presents the safest way we can have it.,” said Dr. Tina Jones, Commencement Chairman at UWA. “We also had ongoing construction projects that limited our space so this is perfect. We’re excited about having it outdoor on the football stadium in the nice, fresh air in Spring time.”

“We’ve limited the amount of guests that can attend per student but at least we’re having it,” said Dr. Ken Tucker, UWA President. “We’re marching and the students’ family will be there to celebrate with them. We’re just really, really proud to be able to do this face to face.”

The ceremony begins at 10:30 Saturday at Tiger Stadium and will stream live on the school’s website.

