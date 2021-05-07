$2.5 million renovation at Neshoba Central

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Major developments are in the works for Neshoba Central schools. The school board recently accepted a $2.5 million bid through ESSER funds for renovations.

The first phase will modernize restrooms in three buildings at the elementary school.

Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley says the original restrooms date back to the 1960′s.

To prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19, Brantley says the renovations will address airflow and cleanliness.

“What we have is ESSER money that is approved by the congress back in--sometime around Christmas.” Brantley said, “It’s the coronavirus-- one of the coronavirus relief bills. We are getting 6.8 million in that which we plan on spending around 5.8 million on renovations,” Brantley said.

Principal, Tiffany Plott says the restrooms will have new tile and touchless appliances.

“Just to be able to give our kids something that is brand new.” Plott said, “Something to leave at the end of this school year and come back after summer and have new restrooms and new air conditioning in our auditorium.”

The restroom project will be complete by July 30th.

The first heating ventilation and air conditioning system, new exterior doors and windows are phase 2 of construction that is expected to get underway in the fall.

Phase 3 will start in the summer of 2022 including additional replacements.

“There’s a lot of extra work on these projects in terms of getting a bid ready because it is a federal project.” Brantley said, “That’s something that’s new for every district in Mississippi and across America. We have not been given a lot of federal money in the past to do construction projects. So, there’s a lot of difference in it than a project we do with state and local money.”

The renovations are intended to provide much needed air circulation and cleanliness in the wake of COVID.

The first phase of work was approved by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Brantley says phase two and three of renovations are not out for bid yet.

