Alabamians react to Public Health Order ending

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31.

The current Safer Apart Order consists of following recommendations from the CDC, especially for Senior Citizen Centers, hospitals, and nursing homes. However, these last remaining requirements should be lifted with the expiration of the order at the end of the month.

Two-thirds of Alabamians age 65 and older have been vaccinated. We caught up with people in Alabama to get their thoughts on the order ending.

“I’m recovering from lung cancer and what not and I think everyone should wear their mask especially me you know. I shouldn’t take no chances on getting sick all over again because we have many viruses out,” said Bob Belle.

“Each to their own but for me myself I’m a senior citizen. Even if you have the shot, which I have taken the shot, you still need to wear your mask after a period. So, the surrounding people, people surrounding you if they have taken the shot, you know your good to go,” said Carrie Chapman.

“It’s not safe to not wear your mask because it’s still out there and wherever I go I’m still going to have my mask even though I had my shots I’m still going to wear my mask,” said Dora Grant.

“The senior citizens should still be wearing their masks. most of them that’s in there already have a health problem so they don’t need to take a chance,” said Ronald McKeller.

Governor Ivey encourages people to get the vaccine and said the state of Emergency is also set to end July 6.

