Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A young woman from Kemper County who graduated from East Mississippi Community College at only 16, Brendell Allen, now has a degree from Howard University at age 19.

Because of the pandemic, much of Allen’s senior-college experience has been online learning. Her graduation ceremony Friday was virtual. But Allen has her degree in human performance with a concentration in sports medicine and a minor in biology.

Allen has been teaching at Kemper County Middle School and working with the athletic trainer at Meridian High. Allen said she plans to take some time off as she considers graduate school.

