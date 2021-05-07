Advertisement

Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19

Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a degree in human performance with a concentration in sports medicine and a minor in biology.(Howard University/Brendell Allen)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A young woman from Kemper County who graduated from East Mississippi Community College at only 16, Brendell Allen, now has a degree from Howard University at age 19.

Because of the pandemic, much of Allen’s senior-college experience has been online learning. Her graduation ceremony Friday was virtual. But Allen has her degree in human performance with a concentration in sports medicine and a minor in biology.

Allen has been teaching at Kemper County Middle School and working with the athletic trainer at Meridian High. Allen said she plans to take some time off as she considers graduate school.

