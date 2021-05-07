City of Meridian Arrest Report May 7, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DEMETRIUS S TELL
|1980
|2252 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHELLE Y MEYERS
|1975
|1821 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|QUENTIN O CLARK
|1994
|715 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TAMELA D BOSTON
|1991
|802 DONALD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ZURITA EDWARD
|1999
|3829 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:58 PM on March 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:37 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:32 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.