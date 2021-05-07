City of Meridian Arrest Report May 7, 2021

Robbery

At 8:58 PM on March 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:37 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:32 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.