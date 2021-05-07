Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 7, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DEMETRIUS S TELL19802252 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHELLE Y MEYERS19751821 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
QUENTIN O CLARK1994715 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
TAMELA D BOSTON1991802 DONALD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ZURITA EDWARD19993829 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:58 PM on March 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:37 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:32 AM on May 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

