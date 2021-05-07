Advertisement

College signing day at Meridian High School

MPSD held a signing day for seniors, recognizing their achievements and decision to attend...
MPSD held a signing day for seniors, recognizing their achievements and decision to attend college or join the military.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a signing day for seniors, recognizing their achievements and decision to attend college or join the military.

Seniors celebrated together as they watched performances and heard from their classmates, principal, superintendent, and an alum.

“We want to put the emphasis on more than just athletics. Academics is a big deal in our society and we need our students to be focused on getting an education so they can better themselves and make more opportunities for their families,” said Meridian High School Principal, Dr. Joe Griffin.

60% of MHS students attend college. The other percentile joins the military, workforce, or has a post-graduate plan. We talked to two students who are looking forward to the next step of their education.

“I feel that if I go to college I can help make that difference in the world whether it’s giving back to the community or starting my own scholarships or fundraisers, fundraising to fund people to go to college. It starts with one and you can basically save a whole community,” said student, Kayianna Jasper.

“It’s really inspiring and just feels great for all the kids because they get to show off their accomplishments and be grateful and be thankful about what they’re going to do in the future,” said student, Bijen Pater.

The MHS class of 2021 will graduate on May 27th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Highway Village.
Shooting at Highway Village Apartments
Sheriff's investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life.
Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 6, 2021
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 6, 2021

Latest News

MCC baseball hosts Co-Lin for regional qualifier
MCC stages Spring Commencement at the Evangel Temple
MCC stages Spring Commencement at the Evangel Temple
UWA expects traditional campus experience for fall 2021
UWA expects traditional campus experience for fall 2021
Two tornadoes were confirmed following damage surveys conducted by the National Weather Service.
Update: Two local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Brendell Allen, 19, of Kemper County, has already graduated from Howard University with a...
Brendell Allen graduates Howard at 19