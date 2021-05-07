College signing day at Meridian High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a signing day for seniors, recognizing their achievements and decision to attend college or join the military.

Seniors celebrated together as they watched performances and heard from their classmates, principal, superintendent, and an alum.

“We want to put the emphasis on more than just athletics. Academics is a big deal in our society and we need our students to be focused on getting an education so they can better themselves and make more opportunities for their families,” said Meridian High School Principal, Dr. Joe Griffin.

60% of MHS students attend college. The other percentile joins the military, workforce, or has a post-graduate plan. We talked to two students who are looking forward to the next step of their education.

“I feel that if I go to college I can help make that difference in the world whether it’s giving back to the community or starting my own scholarships or fundraisers, fundraising to fund people to go to college. It starts with one and you can basically save a whole community,” said student, Kayianna Jasper.

“It’s really inspiring and just feels great for all the kids because they get to show off their accomplishments and be grateful and be thankful about what they’re going to do in the future,” said student, Bijen Pater.

The MHS class of 2021 will graduate on May 27th.

