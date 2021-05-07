Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 240 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 26%

The latest MSDH report shows 825,639 people, or approximately 26%, are fully vaccinated and 1,738,273 doses have been administered in total. About 30% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(WLBT)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 24 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest MSDH report shows 825,639 people, or approximately 26%, are fully vaccinated and 1,738,273 doses have been administered in total. About 30% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

