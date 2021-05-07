Advertisement

Don’t fall back: Alabama seeks permanent daylight saving

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lawmakers have voted to permanently switch Alabama to daylight saving time if the U.S. Congress authorizes it. The House of Representatives voted 93-1 for the bill. The Alabama Senate passed the bill last month without a dissenting vote.

It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. The change cannot take effect unless Congress changes federal law to allow it.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have enacted legislation or passed a resolution to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change.

